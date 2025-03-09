Advertisment
Sports

CT Final Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
India vs New Zealand image

New Zealand batter Michael Bracewell

Dubai: Following is the scoreboard of Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

New Zealand

Will Young lbw Varun 15 Rachin Ravindra b Kuldeep 37

Kane Williamson c&b Kuldeep 11

Daryl Mitchell c Rohit b Shami 63

Tom Latham lbw Jadeja 14

Glenn Phillips b Varun 34

Michael Bracewell not out 53

Mitchell Santner run out 8

Nathan Smith not out 0

Extras: (LB-3, W-13) 16

Fall of Wickets: 1-57, 2-69, 3-75, 4-108, 5-165, 6-211, 7-239

Bowling:

Mohammed Shami 9-0-74-1,

Hardik Pandya 3-0-30-0,

Varun Chakravarthy 10-0-45-2,

Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-40-2,

Axar Patel 8-0-29-0,

Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-30-1. (MORE)

scoreboard India Vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy Champions trophy 2025 2025 Champions Trophy