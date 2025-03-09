CT Final Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand

Dubai: Following is the scoreboard of Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.
New Zealand
Will Young lbw Varun 15 Rachin Ravindra b Kuldeep 37
Kane Williamson c&b Kuldeep 11
Daryl Mitchell c Rohit b Shami 63
Tom Latham lbw Jadeja 14
Glenn Phillips b Varun 34
Michael Bracewell not out 53
Mitchell Santner run out 8
Nathan Smith not out 0
Extras: (LB-3, W-13) 16
Fall of Wickets: 1-57, 2-69, 3-75, 4-108, 5-165, 6-211, 7-239
Bowling:
Mohammed Shami 9-0-74-1,
Hardik Pandya 3-0-30-0,
Varun Chakravarthy 10-0-45-2,
Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-40-2,
Axar Patel 8-0-29-0,
Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-30-1. (MORE)