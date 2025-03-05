CT Scoreboard

Lahore: Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa here on Wednesday.

New Zealand Innings: Will Young c Markram b Lungi Ngidi 21 Rachin Ravindra c Klaasen b Rabada 108 Kane Williamson c Lungi Ngidi b Mulder 102 Daryl Mitchell c Rabada b Lungi Ngidi 49 Tom Latham b Rabada 4 Glenn Phillips not out 49 Michael Bracewell c Rickelton b Lungi Ngidi 16 Mitchell Santner not out 2 Extras: (LB-5, W-6) 11 Total: (6 wkts, 50 Overs) 362 Fall of Wickets: 48-1, 212-2, 251-3, 257-4, 314-5, 360-6.

Bowler: Marco Jansen 10-0-79-0, Lungi Ngidi 10-0-72-3, Kagiso Rabada 10-1-70-2, Wiaan Mulder 6-0-48-1, Keshav Maharaj 10-0-65-0, Aiden Markram 4-0-23-0.