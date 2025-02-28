Champions Trophy Scoreboard: Afghanistan vs Australia

Lahore: Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy match between Afghanistan and Australia here on Friday.
Afghanistan:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Johnson 0
Ibrahim Zadran c Labuschagne b Zampa 22
Sediqullah Atal c Smith b Johnson 85
Rahmat Shah c Inglis b Maxwell 12
Hashmatullah Shahidi c Labuschagne b Zampa 20
Azmatullah Omarzai c Carey b Dwarshuis 67
Mohammad Nabi run out (Inglis/Johnson) 1
Gulbadin Naib c Inglis b Ellis 4
Rashid Khan c Maxwell b Dwarshuis 19
Noor Ahmad c Inglis b Dwarshuis 6
Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 0
Extras: (B-5, LB-15, W-17) 37
Total: (All out in 50 overs) 273
Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-70, 3-91, 4-159, 5-176, 6-182, 7-199, 8-235, 9-272, 10-273
Bowling:
Spencer Johnson 10-0-49-2,
Ben Dwarshuis 9-0-47-3,
Nathan Ellis 10-0-60-1,
Glenn Maxwell 6-1-28-1,
Adam Zampa 8-0-48-2,
Matthew Short 7-0-21-0.