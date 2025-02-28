Advertisment
Champions Trophy Scoreboard: Afghanistan vs Australia

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah, left, Sediqullah Atal run between the wickets for score during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Australia and Afghanistan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Lahore: Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy match between Afghanistan and Australia here on Friday.

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Johnson 0

Ibrahim Zadran c Labuschagne b Zampa 22

Sediqullah Atal c Smith b Johnson 85

Rahmat Shah c Inglis b Maxwell 12

Hashmatullah Shahidi c Labuschagne b Zampa 20

Azmatullah Omarzai c Carey b Dwarshuis 67

Mohammad Nabi run out (Inglis/Johnson) 1

Gulbadin Naib c Inglis b Ellis 4

Rashid Khan c Maxwell b Dwarshuis 19

Noor Ahmad c Inglis b Dwarshuis 6

Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 0

Extras: (B-5, LB-15, W-17) 37

Total: (All out in 50 overs) 273

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-70, 3-91, 4-159, 5-176, 6-182, 7-199, 8-235, 9-272, 10-273

Bowling:

Spencer Johnson 10-0-49-2,

Ben Dwarshuis 9-0-47-3,

Nathan Ellis 10-0-60-1,

Glenn Maxwell 6-1-28-1,

Adam Zampa 8-0-48-2,

Matthew Short 7-0-21-0.

