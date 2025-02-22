CT Scoreboard: Australia vs England

Lahore, Feb 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy Group B match between Australia and England here on Saturday.

England innings: Phil Salt c Carey b Dwarshuis 10 Ben Duckett lbw b Labuschagne 165 Jamie Smith c Carey b Dwarshuis 15 Joe Root lbw b Zampa 68 Harry Brook c Carey b Zampa 3 Jos Buttler c Ellis b Maxwell 23 Liam Livingstone c Ellis b Dwarshuis 14 Brydon Carse c&b Labuschagne 8 Jofra Archer not out 21 Adil Rashid not out 1 Extras: 23 (b-5, lb-5, nb-2, w-11) Total: 351/8 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-43, 3-201, 4-219, 5-280, 6-316, 7-322, 8-338 Bowling: Spencer Johnson 7-0-54-0, Ben Dwarshuis 10-0-66-3, Nathan Ellis 10-0-51-0, Glenn Maxwell 7-0-58-1, Adam Zampa 10-0-64-2, Matthew Short 1-0-7-0, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-41-2. PTI MORE DDV