CT Scoreboard: England vs Afghanistan

Lahore: Scoreboard of the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Archer 6
Ibrahim Zadran c Archer b Livingstone 177
Sediqullah Atal lbw b Archer 4
Rahmat Shah c Rashid b Archer 4
Hashmatullah Shahidi b Rashid 40
Azmatullah Omarzai c sub (T Banton) b Overton 41
Mohammad Nabi c Root b Livingstone 40
Gulbadin Naib not out 1
Rashid Khan not out 1
Extras:
(LB-4, W-7) 11 Total:
(For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 325
Fall of wickets:
1-11,
2-15,
3-37,
4-140,
5-212,
6-323,
7-324
Bowling:
Jofra Archer 10-0-64-3,
Mark Wood 8-0-50-0,
Jamie Overton 10-0-72-1,
Adil Rashid 10-0-60-1,
Joe Root 7-0-47-0,
Liam Livingstone 5-0-28-2.