Sports

CT Scoreboard: England vs Afghanistan

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Afghanistan cricket team image

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, right, and Ibrahim Zadran run between the wickets for score during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 26

Lahore: Scoreboard of the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Archer 6

Ibrahim Zadran c Archer b Livingstone 177

Sediqullah Atal lbw b Archer 4

Rahmat Shah c Rashid b Archer 4

Hashmatullah Shahidi b Rashid 40

Azmatullah Omarzai c sub (T Banton) b Overton 41

Mohammad Nabi c Root b Livingstone 40

Gulbadin Naib not out 1

Rashid Khan not out 1

Extras:

(LB-4, W-7) 11 Total:

(For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 325

Fall of wickets:

1-11,

2-15,

3-37,

4-140,

5-212,

6-323,

7-324

Bowling:

Jofra Archer 10-0-64-3,

Mark Wood 8-0-50-0,

Jamie Overton 10-0-72-1,

Adil Rashid 10-0-60-1,

Joe Root 7-0-47-0,

Liam Livingstone 5-0-28-2.

ICC Champions Trophy Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy Champions trophy 2025 2025 Champions Trophy