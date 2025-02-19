CT Scoreboard: New Zealand vs Pakistan

Karachi, Feb 19 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of New Zealand and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener here on Wednesday.

New Zealand Will Young c sub (Faheem Ashraf) b Naseem Shah 107 Devon Conway b Abrar Ahmed 10 Kane Williamson c Mohammed Rizwan b Naseem Shah 1 Daryl Mitchell c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Haris Rauf 10 Tom Latham not out 118 Glenn Phillips c Fakhar Zaman b Haris Rauf 61 Michael Bracewell not out 0 Extras (LB-4, W-9) 13 Total (For five wickets in 50 overs) 320 Fall of Wickets: 1-39, 2-40, 3-73, 4-191, 5-316.

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 10-0-68-0, Naseem Shah 10-0-63-2, Abrar Ahmed 10-0-47-1, Haris Rauf 10-0-83-2, Khushdil Shah 7-0-40-0, Salman Agha 3-0-15-0. (MORE) PTI TAP