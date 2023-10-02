Cummings double secures Mohun Bagan's 2-1 win over Maziya

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) Jason Cummings struck a brace as Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives 2-1 to consolidate their top-spot at the top of Group D standings in the AFC Cup here on Monday.

The Australian A-League winners scored in the 28th and 90+2nd minutes, while the Maldives Super Cup winners pulled one back through Tomoki Wada (45th).

Hugo Boumous set it up for Cummings to score the first goal that hit the woodwork before finding the back of the net.

Maziya equalised just before the break when Wada's powerful shot beat Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith before flying to the top corner.

Sahal Abdul Samad crossed the ball to an onrushing Cummings who nutmegged Maziya goalkeeper to seal three points.

This was the Mariners second win from as many matches as they went three points clear of Maziya at the top of the table.

The reigning Indian Super League champions next face Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on October 24.

Two-time Inter-zonal semifinalists Mohun Bagan had blanked Super Cup champions Odisha FC 4-0 in their previous AFC Cup outing. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM