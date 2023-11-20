Pat Cummins boards Sabarmati river cruise boat, poses for photos with World Cup trophy

Ahmedabad: A day after winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Australian captain Pat Cummins on Monday posed for photos with the trophy on a Sabarmati river cruise vessel housing a restaurant in Ahmedabad.

Australia defeated hosts India by 6 wickets on Sunday in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera in Ahmedabad to lift the ODI World Cup for the sixth time -- the most by any team in the world.

Cummins, along with International Cricket Council (ICC) officials, reached the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront in the morning and boarded a floating restaurant named 'Akshar River Cruise' in the river for a photoshoot with the trophy.

"It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the ICC selected the Sabarmati Riverfront, an iconic place, for its official photoshoot. Cummins gave various poses with the trophy on the upper deck of the cruise. He was also served a variety of food items," said Suhag Modi, director of Akshar Travels Pvt Ltd, which operates the cruise restaurant.

In some of the photos clicked by the ICC's official photographer, the 30-year-old fast bowler could be seen standing with the World Cup trophy on the deck with the iconic Atal Bridge in the background.

Modi said Cummins also gave an interview on-board the cruise vessel.

"Wow, what a wonderful place," exclaimed the Australian captain, according to the Akshar Travels director.

"The Australian skipper was very impressed by the view. We gave him background information about the riverfront and the Atal Bridge. He told us that the place has many similarities with Sydney Harbour (in Australia)," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in August 2022 inaugurated the 300-metre-long Atal Bridge for pedestrians and cyclists across the Sabarmati river. It is named after former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.