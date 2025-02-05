Cummins 'heavily unlikely' for Champions Trophy: Head coach McDonald

Sydney, Feb 5 (PTI) Australia captain and pace spearhead Pat Cummins is "heavily unlikely" to be fit in time for this month's Champions Trophy, head coach Andrew McDonald has revealed, opening up the possibility of either Steve Smith or Travis Head leading the side.

Cummins hasn't been able to resume training after he missed the Test series in Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child, while also nursing an ankle problem, which flared up during the gruelling five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

"Pat Cummins hasn't been able to resume any type of bowling so he's heavily unlikely, so that would mean that we do need a captain," ICC quoted McDonald as saying on SEN Radio.

"Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two that we've been having conversations with while we've been building out that Champions Trophy team along with Pat (Cummins) back home. They'll be the two that we look at for that leadership post," added McDonald.

The Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan and UAE beginning February 19 in Karachi.

With Smith doing a commendable job in the first Test against Sri Lanka, leading the visitors to a massive innings and 242-run win at Galle recently, the onus could likely fall on him as he has served in leadership roles for a very long time before the 'sandpaper-gate' scandal broke out.

Head too has been in sublime form, playing a pivotal role in Australia's 3-1 series win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy recently.

"They're (Smith and Head) the two obvious ones. Steve has done a great job here in the (first) Test match (against Sri Lanka). He's done some good work in one-day international cricket across the journey as well. So it's between those two," said McDonald.

Australia could be forced to make three changes to the Champions Trophy squad as experienced all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has already been ruled out due to a lower back injury, while pacer Josh Hazlewood too has not fully recovered from a side strain.

"As I said, Patty (Cummins) is hugely unlikely, which is a bit of shame, and we've also got Josh Hazlewood, who is battling (to be fit) at the moment. So that medical information will land over the next couple of days and we'll be able to shore that up and let everyone know the direction," added McDonald.

The ICC has set February 12 as the deadline to submit the final squads of 15 for the Champions Trophy.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting recently proposed the name of uncapped all-rounder Mitch Owen too fill up for Marsh, while Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson are other pace options which may be considered.