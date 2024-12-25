Cummins' message for Konstas: Have fun and don’t overthink

Melbourne, Dec 25 (PTI) Australia skipper Pat Cummins understands what a teenager goes through on a high-profile Test debut and knows what he needs to tell a young Sam Konstas: "Have fun and don't overthink".

Konstas, 18, is all set to make his debut against India in the Boxing Day Test, starting Thursday. Konstas has created a lot of buzz in Australian domestic cricket and his Test debut at the expense of Nathan McSweeney has become quite an event.

When the skipper was asked about his feelings during his Test debut at 19, Cummins spoke about an element of naivety that can stop a kid from overthinking about how big a deal it is.

"I spent a bit of the time wondering why or how I was there, how it happened so quick. I just remember being really excited and I think it's similar to Sammy (Konstas) this week.

"There's a level of naivety that you just want to go out and play like you do when you're a kid in the backyard," Cummins said during the pre-match press interaction.

"You just want to take the game on, have fun and not overthink. So that's the message to Sam. That's definitely how I felt as an 18-year-old, I was just really excited," Cummins fondly recollected.

Cummins shared with Konstas, how he, as a teenager, handled his debut back in 2011.

"I was saying this to Sam the other day, I remember as an 18 year old I was thinking if I didn't have a great game it wasn't my fault, it was the selector's fault for picking me.

"I was like, well they're the idiots that picked an 18 year old. You're so young starting out your career it's just it's boxing day doesn't get any better than this so just enjoy the moment," he laughed.

For Cummins, having 38-year-old opener Usman Khawaja, who is exactly double Konstas' age is a boon for the youngster as he will have calming influence at the other end even as youngsters with uncluttered mind always have an edge.

"There's so much value in having experience and you've seen everything before. But there's almost just as many positives in having that freedom and naivety just to go out and see the ball and hit the ball.” Indians can throw some challenges at some point =============================== Even in a slump, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are players whom this Australian team really respects. There are two Test matches and there could be a pushback round the corner.

"I really hope not but you know they're good players so no doubt they'll throw some challenges at us at some point.” Asked if his opposite number Rohit Sharma’s poor form is an advantage, Cummins reminded Rahane's century as a stand-in skipper at Melbourne.

"Look, hard to say. It was a good Test match here a few years ago. I think Rahane got 100 from memory. So yeah, it always seems like a boxing day every year is a cracking test match. Last year was a great Test match against Pakistan as well." The Indian team is in transition but Cummins wants to keep focus intact on his set of players.

"Every team always has something they're kind of grappling with or trying to improve on. As I said previously, I'm really happy our team's travelling.

"I thought after Perth we bounced back brilliantly in Adelaide and last week in Queensland. So for us it's about focusing on what we do well and getting excited for a great week." Head fit, Lyon is king at MCG, Boland is world class ================================ Head coach Andrew McDonald has already spoken about Travis Head being fit and the left-hander's extended net session was an indicator.

Head had sustained a quadriceps niggle while batting in the second innings in Brisbane.

“Trav is good to go. So he'll play. He just ticked off some final things today and yesterday. No stress, no kind of worries about injury with Trav. So he'll go into the game fully fit." With heat wave and forecast of 40 degree centigrade on Boxing Day, the obvious question of extra spinner was asked.

"It's just a really well balanced wicket here at the MCG. Nathan Lyon had some success here. So yeah, wouldn't be surprised if there's a little bit on offer for spin. The pitch looks really good, quite consistent to what it has here for the last few years I think. A bit of grass coverage, feels nice and firm.

"See how the heat changes it, I don't know really. We'll get to the ground tomorrow and kind of assess but yeah it looks like a good wicket." PTI KHS AT AT