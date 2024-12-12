Melbourne, Dec 12 (PTI) Australia's leading pacers, including Test captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, have signed up as supplementary players for the Big Bash League starting December 15.

Cummins, Starc and Josh Hazlewood have opened up a possibility of appearing in the marquee domestic T20 event after skipping it the last season owing to Test commitments.

"Hazlewood and Starc have signed for Sydney Sixers under the league's marquee supplementary player rule, while Cummins will be in Sydney Thunder's auxiliary list," 'cricket.com.au' reported.

The supplementary list allows Big Bash clubs to rope in a centrally-contracted Australian player in case they are available.

"Mitch and Josh are both foundation members of our club and have been a part of the Sixers for a long time, so any opportunity for us to engage them throughout the season is a win for our club and a win for our fans," said Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes.

"Both of the guys have great relationships with (coach) Greg (Shipperd) and the playing group and having them involved in any capacity will always be a boost for our group," he added.

The trio is currently involved in a high-intensity five-Test series against India at home, which is tied at 1-1 after the first two games.

The Australian team is also due to be in Sri Lanka in late January for a two-Test engagement. The results would be crucial to the side's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June next year. PTI PM PM SSC SSC