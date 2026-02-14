New Delhi (PTI): As India and Pakistan are set to face-off in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, restaurants and cinema halls in Delhi-NCR have introduced curated menus, special offers, live screenings of the match to cash in on the fervour.

From beverage programmes carrying names like "Hat-Trick", "Beer Boundary", "Sixer Savor", and "Boundary Binge" to specially curated "Boundary Bites" and unlimited beer and starter offers, Delhi's hospitality brands have upped their game to welcome cricket enthusiasts.

Cafe Delhi Heights across its outlets will have a menu designed to thrill its patrons.

"Designed to bring together the thrill of live cricket and indulgent dining, the menu features tailor-made portions of their much-loved Cosmopolitan Delhi selections, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options," the cafe said in a statement.

It will offer savoury delights, including hot garlic chicken wings, galouti kebabs, grilled chicken shish taouk, chicken & cheese bruschetta, and kashmiri lal mirch chicken tikka, making every match moment deliciously memorable and perfectly paired with the spirit of the game.

The brand has also introduced specially curated beverage programmes such as the "Hat-Trick", "Beer Boundary", "Sixer Savor", "Boundary Binge", "Pitch Perfect", and "Century Club", featuring a mix of unlimited beer hours, pint pairings, cocktail experiences, and premium spirit selections.

The live screening experience will go up a notch with PVR Inox, which has entered into a strategic partnership with JioStar to screen all the matches live across select cinemas, bringing the thrill of stadium-style cricket viewing to the big screen.

"The marquee India vs Pakistan clash on 15 February 2026 will be showcased across 300 screens in over 50 markets, with additional screens added based on audience demand," the multiplex chain said in a statement.

With tickets starting at Rs 99, the screenings will also feature select group-stage matches including all India fixtures, followed by Super 8 games, Playoffs, Semi-Finals and the Final.

"Cricket and cinema are two of the biggest passions in the country, and this association allows fans to experience the excitement of the tournament together on the big screen. Last year, we saw a very strong response to our live cricket screenings across cities, which clearly showed the growing appeal of watching marquee matches in cinemas," Aamer Bijli, lead specialist – Innovation, Film Marketing and Digital Programming, PVR Inox Ltd, said.

While match screenings will be available on almost all bar and restaurants across Delhi-NCR, including Wok in the Clouds in Khan Market, Flow Brew & Wine in Saket, Delia Bar & Grill on Pusa Road, Fortune Park East Delhi in Surajmal Vihar, and Reset Cafe in Malviya Nagar, offers on food and drinks on top of the live screening are expected to make the sporting affair a bit more smashing for some.

Quion sports bar at Novotel Delhi will offer beer packages at Rs 5,999, Rs 4,999, and Rs 3,499 for 14,10, and 6 beers respectively during the live screening of the match.

Similar packages will be available at Upstairs Bar and Kitchen in Netaji Subhash Place for Rs 5,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 that will get customers unlimited food and drinks.

Zythos in Gurugram will offer unlimited beer and free veg and non-veg starters for Rs 2,000 per person.

Dearie in Noida will offer a 20 per cent discount across the menu with a special two-sided screen making the experience all the more wholesome.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup kicked off on February 7. The final is scheduled to be held on March 8.