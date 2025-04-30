Curran 88 powers CSK to 190 all out despite PBKS'' Chahal taking a hat-trick

Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Sam Curran’s 88 helped hosts Chennai Super Kings reach a competitive 190 all out despite Punjab Kings’s Yuzvendra Chahal taking a hat-trick in the IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Curran (88, 47b, 9x4, 4x6) found good support from Dewald Brevis (32, 26b, 2x4, 1x6) as CSK put a fighting total on the board.

For PBKS, leg-spinner Chahal (4/32) was the was the most successful bowler.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings: 190 all out in 20 overs (Sam Curran 88, Dewald Brevis 32; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/32, Marco Jansen 2/30). PTI UNG SSC DDV