CWG medallist Poojari wins senior 60kg gold

Modinagar (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 5 (PTI) Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Gururaja Poojari showcased his experience and class with a clinical performance to win the senior men's 60kg gold medal on the second day of the IWLF National Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships here on Thursday.

The Karnataka lifter, who had claimed silver in the 56kg category at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and followed up with a bronze in the 61kg division at the 2022 edition, finished with a commanding total of 269kg to top the podium.

Poojari lifted 119kg in the snatch before sealing the contest with a top lift of 150kg effort in the clean and jerk.

Manipur's Ch Rishikanta Singh pushed him closely with an identical 119kg in snatch but managed 147kg in the clean and jerk to settle for silver with an overall 266kg, while Services' S Guru Naidu (265kg) took the bronze.

In the junior men's 60kg competition, Arunachal Pradesh's Chera Tania delivered a dominant show to clinch gold with a total lift of 253kg.

His decisive 143kg clean and jerk proved crucial after a solid 110kg snatch.

Manipur's Th. Bunny Singh (247kg) and Mizoram's Isak Malsawmtluanga (239kg) finished second and third respectively.

The youth men's 60kg category witnessed Odisha dominating the podium as Subrat Naik and Mukesh Gamango secured the top-two places.

Naik's consistent lifts across both segments fetched him gold with 232kg (107+125), while Gamango followed with 225kg. Jharkhand's Om Kumar claimed bronze with 224kg.

Earlier in the day, the men's 56kg youth event produced another impressive contest with Services Sports Control Board's Dharma Jyoti Dewgharia emerging champion with a total of 230kg.

He topped both the snatch (103kg) and clean and jerk (127kg) to claim gold.

Andhra Pradesh's Appaneni Prudvi took silver with 215kg, while Uttarakhand's Arshlan finished third with 212kg.