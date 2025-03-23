CWG medallist race walker Priyanka Goswami sets 35km event national record in Slovakia

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Commonwealth Games medallist race walker Priyanka Goswami set a national record in women’s 35km event during the Dudinska 50 competition in Dudince, Slovakia.

Goswami clocked 2:56:34 on Saturday to finish 11th in the 44th edition of Dudinska 50, a World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold Label meet that is held annually on the streets of Dudince in March. Her previous personal best was 3:13:19.

A two-time Olympian, Goswami bettered the previous national record of 2:57:54 set by Manju Rani at the 2023 National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi.

Paula Milena Torres of Ecuador won the women’s 35km race walk event with a time of 2:44:26. Peru’s Kimberly García (2:45:59) and Poland’s Katarzyna Zdziebło (2:46:59) took the second and third positions respectively.

The 29-year-old Goswami also holds the 20km race walk national record of 1:28:45, which she had set at the 2021 National Race Walking Championships in Ranchi. She had won a silver in 10,000km race walk event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, national record holder Akashdeep Singh finished sixth in the men's 20km race walk with a time of 1:24:13.