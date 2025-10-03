CWI's special committee devises plans to revamp West Indies cricket

St John's (Antigua), Oct 3 (PTI) Cricket West Indies' (CWI) special committee has announced a slew of "immediate and long-term" reform measures to revamp the sport's setup in the Caribbean islands after a series of disappointing results.

The cricket strategy and officiating committee of CWI, comprising a group of former legends including Biran Lara and Clive Lloyd, has identified key areas of focus for overall development of the game.

The committee highlighted 10 critical challenges affecting the state of West Indies cricket, including declining quality of regional tournaments, technical, tactical, and mental skills deficiencies, underperforming franchise system, gaps in infrastructure and facilities, lack of specialist coaching support, limited ICC revenue share and financial constraints, fragmented player development pathways, and inadequate fitness and conditioning standards.

The committee was formed after West Indies' shocking 27 all out against Australia in a Test match in Kingston earlier this year.

"Following a series of intense discussions during, and in the weeks following the meeting, the committee compiled a list of short-term and medium to long-term action items and objectives focus on addressing these gaps, which were presented to and approved by CWI's Board of Directors during their Quarterly Meeting on September 25," the CWI said.

In the short term, "an internationally proven batting coach will be hired to work across the system, and a full-time sports psychologist/performance coach will join the senior men's team".

The women's team role will also be upgraded to a full-time role.

Besides, a capital project proposal will be advanced for a state-of-the-art facility at Coolidge Cricket Ground, including modern nets, gym, and rehabilitation infrastructure.

"Franchise teams will now submit Individual Development Plans and meet new minimum standards. Player fitness will be closely tracked, supported by a new regional fitness leaderboard," the CWI said.

The long-term action plans include: A national cricket development framework unifying grassroots, school, academy, and high-performance pathways; comprehensive franchise reform to ensure accountability for player development and consideration of alternative professional models; establishment of standardized academies for ages 11–18 to feed into the high-performance program, completion of the high-performance centre in Antigua as the regional hub for elite development, greater focus on financial sustainability, including lobbying for equitable ICC revenue distribution and new partnerships with governments, private entities, and philanthropists.

It also includes a structured mentorship framework connecting current and former West Indies players with emerging talent.

CWI's director of cricket, Miles Bascombe said, "These reforms represent decisive action to strengthen our systems, raise standards, and provide the next generation of players with the tools, facilities, and mentorship they need to succeed.

"While challenges remain, our commitment to cricket development across the region is unwavering, and all efforts will be made to prioritize the execution of these initiatives."