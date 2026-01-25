Cycle rally held at Attari border; union minister Khadse stresses on healthy body, mind

Attari (Amritsar), Jan 25 (PTI) Union sports minister Raksha Khadse on Sunday emphasised that 'FIT India' is not just a campaign but a people's movement, underlining that a healthy body and mind are essential for building a strong and self-reliant nation.

Speaking at an event to promote the spirit of active living under the banner of #MyBharatMyVote, Khadse said initiatives like cycling rallies effectively connect fitness with patriotism, civic responsibility and democratic participation.

The Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports encouraged the youngsters to adopt fitness as a daily habit. On this occasion, a cycle rally was also organised.

Under the #MyBharatMyVote campaign, Khadse honoured first-time voters, followed by the administration of the voter's pledge. She also appealed to youngsters to register themselves as voters, saying that voting is a "fundamental right".

Border Security Force, Inspector General, Dr Atul Fulzele, Olympian boxer Nikhat Zareen, along with several eminent personalities, joined participants in celebrating unity, fitness and the importance of voting, an official statement said.

More than 500 "MY Bharat volunteers", BSF personnel, and students from the education and sports departments took part in the rally, transforming the Attari Border into a vibrant symbol of national pride and collective commitment, it said.

The event also featured energetic Zumba sessions, traditional Bhangra and Yoga, creating an engaging and festive atmosphere while reinforcing the message of holistic wellness. PTI CHS SHS AH AH