Cycling: Rajasthan to host inaugural Tour de Thar

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Rajasthan will host the inaugural Tour de Thar, an international-level endurance cycling event, on November 23 featuring three categories of 300km Relay, 200km, and 100km races with over 2500 national and international participants, the sports ministry has announced.

The event will be flagged off at Norangdesar village in Bikaner.

"Spanning the smooth, expansive stretches of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway, the race through the sands of endurance will present Thar desert as a stage for showcasing courage and determination," the ministry stated.

The curtain raiser of the event was organised in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

"With Tour de Thar, Rajasthan is set to host an international-level endurance cycling event that blends sports, culture, and the unique spirit of the desert," the ministry said.

"The event features three demanding categories -- 300 km Relay, 200 km, and 100 km -- designed to test every cyclist's stamina, strength, and mental fortitude," it added.

Over 2500 participants, including professional riders from India and abroad, will compete.

Rajasthan's cultural heritage and tourism potential will also be promoted through this event.

"Along the route, spectators can look forward to local music performances, traditional dances, and handicraft exhibitions, creating an immersive desert festival that celebrates the state's identity alongside the thrill of competition."