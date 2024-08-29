Cyclist Jyoti Gaderiya finishes 10th in 3000m individual pursuit event

Paris, Aug 29 (PTI) India's Jyoti Gaderiya bowed out of the women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit cycling event after finishing 10th and last in the qualifying round of the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Jyoti clocked 4 minute 53.929 second to complete the 3000m distance at 10th spot.

China's Wang Xiaomei (3:44.660) and Great Britain's Daphne Schrager (3:45.133) will contest for the gold after finishing first and second respectively in the qualifying round.

Germany's Maike Hausberger (3:49.444) and Switzerland's Flurina Rigling (3:50.347) will fight for the bronze after finishing third and fourth respectively.

The riders with the two fastest times will race for gold, while the next two fastest compete for bronze.

In para-cycling, athletes with cerebral palsy, limb impairments and amputations compete in five categories of C1 to C5. C1 athletes have the most severe limitation while those in C5 meet the minimum impairment criteria.