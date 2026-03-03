Cyclist Kanthi Dutt to go on 750km tour to promote 'Fit India'

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Cyclist Kanthi Dutt, who is also a Sports Authority of India (SAI) fitness ambassador, will embark on a 750km road tour from Hyderabad to Mumbai to promote the government's flagship 'Fit India' campaign, starting March 7.

Dutt is an ultra-endurance cyclist and took to the sport to rebuild himself psychologically after the death of his father.

"Fitness did not just make me fitter. It helped me heal emotionally. It helped me find myself again. That is what I want people to understand. This is about inner health, not just the physical," Dutt stated in a press release as he spoke about the planned journey which will culminate on March 14.

"Hyderabad to Mumbai. My first tour. I want it to stand for something, for every person who has ever felt stuck, or afraid, or like they have lost their way. You can find yourself again. I did," he added.

The ride has the support of SAI and aligns with the Fit India initiative.

"The initiative will be carried out through mass outreach, interactive sessions, and meet-and-greet programmes at various educational institutions en route, including universities and colleges across Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra," SAI Deputy Director General Mayank Srivastava stated in a letter to Dutt.

"Fit India is pleased to acknowledge your continued association as a Fit India Ambassador and appreciates your efforts in undertaking this impactful outreach...and inspire citizens to adopt cycling and active living as part of their daily lives," he added.

The journey will begin at Novotel HICC, Hyderabad on March 7.

On March 12, a milestone celebration will mark 500 kilometres completed on the road in Pune. The tour will conclude at Inorbit Mall, Vashi on March 14.

Dutt is also associated with the Fear Project, which is dedicated to helping individuals build psychological resilience through endurance events, storytelling and community engagement.

After the Hyderabad to Mumbai ride, Dutt says he wants to start on a larger mission to tour India on two wheels. PTI PM SSC SSC