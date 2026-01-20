Cyclists crash during Pune Grand Tour

Pune, Jan 20 (PTI) Several cyclists were involved in an accident during the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, a UCI 2.2 Continental multi-stage cycling race for men, here on Tuesday, organisers said.

The organisers and police, however, did not specify the number of people injured in the incident.

The race was paused for a while after the crash that occurred in the afternoon and resumed after a medical response, officials said.

Stage 1 of the event witnessed a crash involving multiple cyclists within an hour of the race, they said.

"During Stage 1 of the Pune Grand Tour, there was an on-road incident involving riders in the second group of the peloton. As a precautionary measure and in line with Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) safety protocols, the race was temporarily neutralised. UCI officials and the event medical team responded immediately," the organisers said in a statement.

All affected riders received necessary medical checks, and technical teams attended to the bicycles involved, they said.

The five-day (from January 19 to 23) 437-km race with one Prologue and four stages, will wind through Pune’s diverse landscapes, from heritage sites to challenging Deccan plateau ghats. PTI COR ARU