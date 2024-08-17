Czech Masters: Chouhan misses cut, Ravetto takes lead in Prague

Prague, Aug 17 (PTI) David Ravetto cruised into the lead with a sizzling 9-under 63 at the Czech Masters golf tournament here on Saturday as India's Om Prakash Chouhan missed the cut.

The Frenchman signed off with a closing birdie on the par five ninth – his last hole – to reach 13 under par and tie the course record, which was set earlier in the day by England's Andrew Johnston, who shared the second place with Scotland's Richie Ramsay and Jesper Svensson of Sweden.

Johnston, Ramsay and Svensson are at 12-under.

India's lone entry for the week, Chouhan, playing his first season on the DP World Tour, missed the cut with rounds of 74-72.

It has been a season of learning for Chouhan, who has missed 11 cuts in 13 starts on the main Tour and made just a cut in Kenya.

A winner on the 2023 European Challenge Tour, Chouhan also played two Challenge Tour events in India and made the cut in one.

The trio of Johnston, Ramsay and Svensson, sharing second, are a stroke clear of Norway's Espen Kofstad and Englishman Brandon Robinson-Thompson on 11 under par.

Meanwhile, England's Ross Fisher, Scotsman Connor Syme and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger are a shot further back in a tie for seventh.