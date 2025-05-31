Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Patriots in UTT opener

Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI) Former champions Dabang Delhi TTC started their campaign on a positive note by outplaying Jaipur Patriots 11-4 in the opening match of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) here Saturday.

Quek Izaac of Singapore came from a game down to beat American Kanak Jha 2-1 (5-11 11-5 11-9) in the first men's singles match to hand 2018 champions Dabang Delhi the lead.

India international Sreeja Akula brought Jaipur Patriots back with a 2-1 (4-11 11-9 11-10) win over Maria Xiao of Spain in women's singles.

Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then joined forces with Xiao for Dabang Delhi and defeated the pair of Jha and Akula 3-0 (11-6 11-10 11-6) in the mixed doubles match.

Gnanasekaran was on fire then, scoring an easy 3-0 (11-6 11-7 11-6) win over Jeet Chandra in the reverse men's singles.

Diya Chitale took looked in good touch and was quick with both her forehand and backhand shots. She used top spin serves and powerful forehand smashed to prevail over Netherland's Britt Eerland to hand Dabang Delhi an easy win and confident start.

In the league stage of UTT league, a game is won when a player scores first 11 points, with a golden point used deciding games that are tied at 10-10.

A team wins a tie by winning the most games. In the league stage, a team wins a tie by winning at least eight out of the 15 total games. PTI SSC SSC AT AT