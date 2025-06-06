Dabang Delhi win over Kolkata ThunderBlades; Dempo Goa Challengers beat PBG Pune Jaguars in UTT

Ahmedabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Diya Chitale registered a commanding victory over Ananya Chande in the final match as Dabang Delhi edged past Kolkata ThunderBlades in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 on Friday.

Earlier, reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers defeated PBG Pune Jaguars, powered by strong performances from power couple Harmeet Desai and Krittwika Sinha Roy.

Delhi’s win over Kolkata propelled them to the top of the table, while Goa moved up to second following their success.

The tie between Dabang Delhi and Kolkata ThunderBlades began with a battle between two standout youngsters, with Ankur Bhattacharjee extending his unbeaten run by edging Singapore’s Izaac Quek 2-1 in a thriller, clinching the decider on Golden Point after the two split the opening games.

Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz then put Kolkata in early control with a 2-1 singles win over Maria Xiao.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Maria Xiao struck back for Delhi in mixed doubles with a polished 2-1 victory, keeping their pairing unbeaten this season. However, Kolkata’s Aruna Quadri regained momentum with a strong win over Sathiyan in a heavyweight clash.

With the tie finely poised, Diya Chitale showed maturity with a 3-0 sweep over debutant Ananya to guide Delhi to a thrilling 8-7 triumph.

In the earlier encounter, Dempo Goa Challengers captain Harmeet extended his singles winning streak to three with a tight 2-1 win over Alvaro Robles, while Krittwika returned to the lineup with a 2-1 victory over debutant Zion Lee.

The duo of Harmeet and Zeng Jian breezed through mixed doubles, and Zeng later handed Reeth Rishya her first loss of the season, capping Goa’s dominant outing.

Anirban Ghosh put up a spirited fight for Pune, winning two games for his team. PTI ATK KHS