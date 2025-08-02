Dagar makes cut at AIG Women's Open, lies 28th

Porthcawl (Wales), Aug 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar handled the changing temperature conditions well enough to shoot 1-over 73, ensuring her place in the weekend rounds of the AIG Women's Open.

Dagar, who carded 1-under in the first round, is now even par for two rounds and Tied-28th going into the final two rounds.

Making her sixth Open appearance, Dagar is making the cut for a second time with Tied-21st finish in 2023 being her best.

Japan's Miyu Yamashita produced a bogy free second round to reach 11-under-par through 36 holes to take a commanding three-shot lead.

The 23-year-old Yamashita fired a bogey-free seven-under-par for the best round of the day.

In weather conditions that saw the temperature change a lot, Dagar did well in the middle of the round at the demanding Royal Porthcawl Golf Club. Dagar dropped shots on the third and the sixth. She made up for those losses with an eagle on the Par-5 ninth and turned in even par.

The roller coaster ride continued as she bogeyed the tenth but gained birdies on the 12th and the 13th. With scoring being difficult, she was even sniffing at a Top-10 place. Then came bogeys on the 14th and the 16th and she did well to ensure there was no more damage.

The two-time LET winner Dagar has been showing good form ahead of the second half of the busy season that includes her home event, the Women's Indian Open, where she has come close to winning.

Dagar will play the third round with Australian Stephanie Kyriacou, who had an amazing second round.

Kyriacou started with seven pars and then delivered a hole in one on the eighth followed by a birdie. On the back nine, she had just one par in nine holes. She bogeyed the tenth and parred the 11th.

She birdied the 12th and the 13th and then had four bogeys in a row from the 14th to the 17th and finished the day with an eagle on the 18th for a incredible 2-under 70.

Yamashita played in the same group early this morning as Japan’s Rio Takeda, who was the joint overnight leader. Despite setbacks with bogeys at the 6th and 10th, Takeda, the two-time LPGA winner rallied with two birdies and an eagle to keep herself in contention.

After 36 holes of action at Royal Porthcawl, 71 players made the cut which fell at two-over par.