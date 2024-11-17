Dalibor Svercina wins MSLTA 25K ITF tennis tournament

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Czech Republic’s Dalibor Svrcina defeated top seeded Khumoyun Sultanov from Uzbekistan to bag the singles title in the MSLTA 25K Men's ITF Tennis Tournament here on Sunday.

Advertisment

In the final which lasted for two hours and 12 minutes, the second seeded Svrcina battled past Sultanov 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to win his second title in two weeks.

Svrcina broke at regular intervals in the second and third set after losing the first set while the 231st ranked Sultanov struggled in the contest due to a thigh pull and could not recover completely.

The win propelled Svrcina 38 places higher in the rankings with 25 ATP points. He also took away the trophy and Rs 3 lakh cheque for the winner. Sultanov got Rs 1.80 lakh and 16 ATP points. PTI DDV UNG DDV 7/21/2024