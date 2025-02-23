Dalibor Svrcina wins singles title in Maha Open ATP Challenger

Pune, Feb 23 (PTI) Czech Republic’s Dalibor Svrcina beat USA’s Brandon Holt to win the men’s singles title in the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 men’s tennis championship here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Svrcina beat Holt 7-6 (3), 6-1 in the summit clash which lasted for an hour and 29 minutes to continue his good run.

Svrcina had to work hard for a win in the first set but he found better rhythm in the second to break Holt’s impressive run in the competition.

Svrcina pocketed 100 ATP ranking points and USD 22,730 while Holt got 60 ATP points and USD 13,350.