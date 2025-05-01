Danial Patel, Tejas Bhoi to represent India in Waves Esports Championship

Mumbai: Danial Patel and Tejaskumar Bhoi will represent India in the Waves Esports Championship (WESC) being organised by the Esports Federation of India here.

Patel and Bhoi will compete against players from five other countries in the international leg after emerging winners in the India leg of the WESC.

The India leg had a total of 35,000 participants from which top eight emerged for two titles, eFootball and World Cricket Championship 3.

Patel, who was the winner in eFootball, will face opponents from Malaysia, Laos and Thailand whereas Bhoi, who outmatched his rivals in WCC3, will face those from Nepal and Sri Lanka, starting Thursday.