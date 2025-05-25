Danish Golf Challenge: Saptak Talwar slips in third round

Bogense (Denmark), May 25 (PTI) India's Saptak Talwar endured a tough third round, carding a three-over 75 to slip to tied-71st at the Danish Golf Challenge on the Hotel Planner Tour.

Talwar, who shot 73-69 in the first two rounds, had three birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey in the third round.

Scotsman Calum Fyfe will take a three stroke lead going into the final round after carding a four under par third round of 68 at Bogense Golf Club.

The Scotsman, who started the day two shots clear of Sweden’s Per Längfors, made five birdies and dropped one shot on moving day to get to 17 under par for the tournament.

Denmark’s Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen posted a six-under par 66 to move into solo second. PTI Cor ATK