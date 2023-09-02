Dark clouds unlikely to disrupt India-Pakistan cricket match today

New Delhi: While it was predicted that the chance of rain would be 91% on Saturday in Kandy, Sri Lanka, where the most-awaited India-Pakistan match of the Asia Cup 2023 is to be held, the morning has been bright with very few dark clouds around the vicinity.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 40-60% chance of rain between 2-3 p.m., which could delay the toss between the two continental giants.

But the reports further stated that the weather is expected to improve through the course of the evening with the chances of washout remaining low. This gives hope to the Indian fans that their Saturday evening can still be full of excitement.

The match is to be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka.

So far, Pallekele has hosted 33 ODIs. Out of which, only three of them have been held during the August-September months of the year.

Given the past record, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has always avoided hosting cricket matches during this time due to the peak monsoon season.