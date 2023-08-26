Dark Don Racing dominates LGB Formula-4 races

Coimbatore, Aug 26 (PTI) Dark Don Racing boys Tijil Rao and Arya Singh won a race each to dominate the LGB Formula 4 class in the season's opening round of the 26th JK Tyre National Racing Championship, here on Saturday.

Bengaluru's Arjun Nair, representing Momentum Motorsports, started the season on a super note as well clinching a sweet double in the JK Tyre Novice Cup.

He clocked the fastest timing in both the races and showed all that he had the race pace to beat the best.

In LGB Formula class, Tijil started the day finishing on top of the podium in the opening race. It was not easy though for the Bengaluru youngster as his teammates Arya Singh (Kolkata) and T S Diljith (Thrissur) gave him a run for his money.

The lead kept changing hands lap after lap and, midway through, it was all about holding one’s nerve.

But Tijil, despite the pressure, kept his cool, waited for the right moment to strike, and planned his move well in the final lap to take the checkered flag in style.

For Team Dark Don racing it did not matter as Arya and Diljith wrested the next two positions.

In the second race, Arya gained sweet revenge over Tijil with a thrilling win. It was wheel-to-wheel racing between the two and, with three laps to go, it looked like anybody's game and, with it, another clean sweep for Dark Don Racing.

The arrival of the safety car made it even more exciting for the spectators but not for the top three contenders as the back markers gained a slight advantage.

At this juncture, all eyes were on Arya and Tijil but the former did one better than the latter when it mattered most to finish the day on a merry note.

Tijil and Viswas Vijayaraj of Ahura Racing had to rest content for the second and third spots respectively.

R Anand of Chennai scored over a strong field to take the prime spot on the podium in the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

In an incident filled race, which had to be restarted due to a couple of accidents saw Md Samrul Zubair of Hyderabad give Anand a run for his money but Anand crossed the line with rather consummate ease. PTI TAP KHS KHS