Dar's hard work has been rewarded: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday congratulated cricketer Auqib Nabi Dar after he was bought by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore.

"Congratulations to Auqib Nabi Dar for this amazing achievement. We are all very proud of him & I'm pleased that his hard work has been rewarded. Now we wait for the season to start so we can celebrate Auqib's successes," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Abdullah, an avid cricket fan, said he would be cheering for Delhi Capitals in the IPL for now.

"Speaking for myself, I'm now a @DelhiCapitals supporter & can't wait to cheer them on from the sidelines," he said.

Dar has given consistent performances both in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy this season.