Darsh Shetty, Yash Kapadi in joint lead at All India Chess Masters

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Darsh Shetty and Yash Kapadi jointly led the standings with six points each at the conclusion of round 6 of the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Chess Championship here on Thursday.

Kapadi, playing with the black pieces on the top board, outmanoeuvred Shreyas G Gokhale to register his sixth consecutive victory and maintain his position at the summit.

Sharing the lead is Shetty, who also played with black pieces and secured a hard-fought win against Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Kirti Patel on the second board to stay firmly in title contention.

Vageesh Swaminathan (ELO 1763) trails closely in third place with 5.5 points.

In round 6, Swaminathan, playing with the white pieces, delivered a strong performance to defeat Hridaya Goyal and strengthen his chances of a podium finish.

Results: Shreyas Kaushik (ILO 1736) lost to Yash Kapadi (ILO 1879), WCM Kriti Patel (ILO 1695) lost to Darsh Shetty (ILO 1833), Vageesh Swaminathan (ILO 1763) beat Goyal Hridaya (ILO 1704), Daksh Jagesia (ILO 1882) drew with AFM Arya Bagayatkar (ILO 1666), Om Gada (ILO 1814) beat AFM Sohum Pawar (ILO 1658), Jajoo Vansh (ILO 1656) beat Janhavi Soneji (ILO 1796), Chris Isaiah (ILO 1659) lost to Mayuresh Parkar (ILO 1757), Deepak Soni (ILO 1753) beat Ashish Tvesha (ILO 1619), Aashrita Balaji (ILO 1611) drew with Sandeep Pasbola (ILO 1715), Nirvaan Shah (ILO 1711) beat Amber Gangwal (1617).