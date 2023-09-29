David Beckham, Esow fail to reach in Track Cycling Men's Keirin Final

Hangzhou (China), Sep 29 (PTI) Indian cyclists David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Esow have failed to make it to the final of the Men's Keirin event at the Asian Games here on Friday.

In Heat 1 of the semi-final, Indian duo brought up the rear in the six-man field.

While Beckham managed to finish fifth at +0.922, Esow was below him at +2.980, having received a warning.

Earlier during the day, David finished +0.112s behind topper Kaiya Ota of Japan in first-round Heat 2 and made it to the semis.

According to the rules, the first two riders in each Heat qualify for the semi-final, while all other riders advance to the repechage.

The 22-year-old Esow, too, made it to the semis with a third-spot finish in the Repechage Heat after finishing +0.134s.

Esow had failed to finish the race in the first round's Heat, but still made it to the repechages. Both the Indians will compete in the final later in the day. David had lost in the men's sprint quarterfinal.