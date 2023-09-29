David Beckham, Esow reach semi-finals in Track Cycling Men's Keirin

Hangzhou (China), Sep 29 (PTI) Indian cyclists David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Esow progressed to the semifinals of Men's Keirin event at the Asian Games here on Friday.

David finished +0.112s behind topper Kaiya Ota of Japan in first round heat 2 and made it to the semifinal.

According to the rules, the first two riders in each heat qualify to the semifinals, while all other riders advance to the repechages.

The 22-year-old Esow, too, made it to the semis with a third-spot finish in the Repechage Heat after finishing +0.134s behind topper China's Qi Lui and +0.029 behind second-placed Cheuk Hei To of Hong Kong.

Esow had failed to finish the race in the first round's Heat but still made it to the repechages.

Both the Indians will compete in the semifinals later in the day.

David had lost in the men's sprint quarterfinal. PTI AYG ATK ATK