David Miller, Bosch bank on SA20 preparation to shine in T20 World Cup

Cape Town, Jan 5 (PTI) Seasoned South African batter David Miller and all-rounder Corbin Bosch believe that competing in the ongoing SA20 is ideal preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup as it will help them tackle the pressure of playing in front of huge Indian crowds.

South Africa, who lost to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, are placed in Group D with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE. They will play all their group games at the imposing Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which can accommodate over one lakh spectators.

"For me, game time is always important. Everyone is getting put under pressure during this competition. It is good preparation for the World Cup. There's going to be a lot of pressure over there with Indian crowds," said Miller during a press conference on Sunday.

The Miller-led Paarl Royals beat MI Cape Town by seven wickets at the Newlands here in a SA20 match.

But the left-handed batter acknowledged that pressure of international cricket is way more intense than a league.

"There's a lot of pressure over there. I don't think anything can match the same as international standard, especially at a World Cup. But it (SA20) certainly helps a long way to getting into the right space, if that makes sense," he added.

Miller also hoped that South Africa can go a step further this time and win their maiden ICC trophy in the white-ball format.

"I think to say it's just another World Cup is definitely not the case. For me, every game in the green and gold has been a huge honour and privilege. I don't take it for granted at all. I've just been fortunate to be in quite a lot of World Cups.

"I obviously want to win a World Cup, so that's definitely in our sights. Obviously there's nerves. Everyone's human, so it's just about making sure that we get through this and then start really targeting that bull's eye," he detailed.

Miller was also delighted to see the Royals climbing up to second on the table with a facile win over MI Cape Town, after an initial stutter in the tournament.

The Royals were shut out for 49 by Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their opening match of the competition.

"It was just one of those things to forget about and we kind of just went back to the drawing board and got back to your strengths and committed to your plans and committed to your shots as well.

"I think we've got a lot of young guys in our team, so it's about making sure everyone is contributing at every stage," he said.

Bosch eyes WC ========== Bosch's excitement knew no bounds after his name featured among South Africa's 15 for the T20 World Cup.

"It's been a surreal experience. I don't think you believe it happens until it happens. I've obviously played some nice cricket over the past 12 months, but it's still nerve-wracking waiting for that phone call or that message, but it's unbelievable," said Bosch.

The strapping, pace-bowling all-rounder now wanted to cash in on the highly-competitive nature of SA20 to get ready for the global event.

"I think there's no better competition (than SA20) to get you ready for the World Cup. The players here are incredible, from all teams. There's no easy fixture here," he said.

"When it comes to the World Cup, you're going to be playing the best of the best. I think this definitely forces you to raise your level getting ready for the World Cup," he added.