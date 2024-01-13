Davies' brace hand New Zealand easy 3-0 win over Italy in FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier

Ranchi, Jan 13 (PTI) Frances Davies struck a brace as New Zealand converted three penalty corners to outclass Italy 3-0 in their opening Pool B match of the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Saturday.

Davies (7th, 51st minutes) and Stephanie Dickins (53rd) sounded the board for New Zealand.

The Black Sticks started aggressively and put pressure on the Italian defence from the start.

Their efforts bore fruit, securing two penalty corners inside the first seven minutes of the match, the second of which resulted in a goal.

Davies slotted home from a rebound after the initial flick was saved by Italy goalkeeper Ines Lucia Caruso.

Play was mostly in the Italian half as New Zealand continued their attacking game, resulting in another penalty corner in the 11th minute but failed to make anything out of it.

Italy's lone chance in the first quarter came in the 13th minute in the form of a penalty corner but they wasted the opportunity.

It was a much better display for world no. 27 Italy in the second quarter as they didn't provide much space to New Zealand forwards.

But, New Zealand did manage to create chances in the form of back-to-back penalty corners seconds from half-time but failed to extend their lead.

The third quarter was keenly-contested as the Italian defence made life difficult for New Zealand strike force.

Italy, in turn, secured a penalty corner but wasted the chance.

Leading by a solitary goal, the Black Sticks came out with much more attacking intent in the fourth and final quarter and scored two quick goals from penalty corners.

In the 51st minute, Davies scored her second of the match before Dickins made it 3-0 in New Zealand's favour two minutes later.

It was game over after that as New Zealand fell back to defend their citadel with aplomb.

New Zealand will take on hosts India in their next match on Sunday, while Italy will be up against USA. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS