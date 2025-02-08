Davis Cuppers Mukund, Ramkumar and Karan get wild cards for Delhi Open

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The organiser of the Delhi Open -- an ATP Challenger event -- on Saturday announced wild card entries for three Davis Cuppers -- Sasikumar Mukund, Ramkumar Ramanathan and young Karan Singh -- in the men's singles main draw.

Youngster Chirag Duhan, Aryan Shah, who were part of the Davis Cup training camp have been given wild cards for the qualifying event, along with Aditya Govila, and Sidharth Rawat.

Former World No. 31 Lloyd Harris and 2019 junior Wimbledon champion Shintaro Mochizuki will be among the top 8 seeds at the ATP Challenger 75 event, returning for its fifth edition at the DLTA Complex from February 10-16.

South African Harris, with his burgeoning trophy cabinet and list of notable scalps, including Rafael Nadal, will be the fourth seed in the singles main draw.

The 21-year-old Mochizuki, a rising sensation from Japan, has been seeded sixth.

Vit Kopriva from the Czech Republic will head the draw as the top seed, aiming to add to his five ATP Challenger titles.

The second and third seeds are the United Kingdom’s Billy Harris and Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate, who clinched his second Challenger title in Brisbane last week with the inaugural Queensland International.

"This tournament is a fantastic platform for both experienced players and rising talent to test themselves at a high level," said Rohit Rajpal, DLTA President and India's non-playing Davis Cup captain.

"With valuable ranking points on offer, it provides a crucial opportunity for players to climb the ATP ladder and gain momentum in their seasons. The Delhi Open has consistently played a vital role in shaping careers, and it’s exciting to see a strong and competitive field once again ready to battle it out." France's Geoffrey Blancaneaux won the Delhi Open title in 2024 after defeating Hong Kong's Coleman Wong 6-4, 6-2, but opted not to defend his title. PTI AT ATK