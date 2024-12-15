Day 2, Lunch: Australia reach 104 for 3 as Bumrah strikes twice

Brisbane, Dec 15 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the openers while young Nitish Reddy got Marnus Labuschagne as India reduced Australia to 104 for 3 at lunch on the second day of the third Test here on Sunday. Mohammed Siraj was forced to leave the field after bowling two deliveries in his 11th over due to discomfort in his left leg. However, he was soon back in the field after being attended by the physio.

Bumrah (2/26 in 14 overs) removed Usman Khawaja (21), caught by Rishabh Pant, while Nathan McSweeney (9) was caught by Virat Kohli in the second slip.

Labuschagne (12) and Steve Smith (25 batting) had a 37-run stand before all-rounder Reddy (1/16 in 6 overs) had the former go for a drive only to land into Kohli's hands in second slip. Smith had Travis Head (20 batting) for company going into lunch.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings 104 for 3 (Steve Smith 25 batting, Usman Khawaja 21, Jasprit Bumrah 2/26, Nitish Reddy 1/16) vs India. PTI KHS KHS BS BS