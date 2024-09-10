Day 2 of Afghanistan-New Zealand Test delayed due to wet outfield

Greater Noida: The historic one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was delayed for a second consecutive day due to a wet outfield here on Tuesday.

The game, the first between the two nations, was scheduled to begin on Monday but no play was possible as the umpires cited "players safety" as a concern.

While there was no rain throughout the day, it rained for about an hour in evening, affecting the start of play on Tuesday, which was scheduled to happen half an earlier than the original 10am.

While the skies remained clear on Tuesday, the field remained unsuitable for play.

The mid-on and midwicket area remained a cause of concern as the groundsmen were bringing in dry patches of grass from the practice area.

Additionally, three table fans were used to dry patches of grass.

Umpires have already conducted two inspections with the next one set for 3pm local time.