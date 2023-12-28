Day 3 of first Test: South Africa dismissed for 408 in reply to India's 245

Centurion: South Africa were all out for 408 in their first innings in reply to India's 245 on day 3 of the opening Test here on Thursday.

South Africa added 152 runs to their overnight score of 256 for 5 to take their overall lead to 163 runs.

Marco Jansen was unbeaten on 84, while opener Dean Elgar (185), Gerald Coetzee (19), Kagiso Rabada (1), Nandre Burger (0) and Temba Bavuma (0) were the batters dismissed.

Brief Scores: India: 245 all out.

South Africa: 408 all out in 108.4 overs (Dean Elgar 185, Marco Jansen 84 not out; David Bedingham 56; Jasprit Bumrah 4/69, Mohammed Siraj 2/91).