IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: Siraj removes Smith as Australia go into lunch at 104 for five

Perth: Mohammed Siraj bowled a couple of incisive morning spells to remove the seasoned Usman Khawaja and out-of-form Steven Smith as Australia gasped to 104 for five at lunch on day four of the first Test against India.

Advertisment

Chasing a near impossible target of 534, Australia, who resumed on 12 for three, were reduced to 17 for 4 when Khawaja's mistimed pull-off Mohammed Siraj (3/34 in 10 overs) was well taken by IPL's three million dollar man Rishabh Pant running backwards.

But then India's new nemesis Travis Head (63 batting, 72 balls) started counter-punching in the presence of Smith (17), who was trying his best to dig in with desperation to come out of his current rut.

However, Siraj, who had a poor series against New Zealand at home, was all over the Australian batters on a pitch that has 'misbehaved' considerably with variable bounce coming into play.

Advertisment

If Khawaja was disposed with a delivery that got big on the southpaw opener, Smith got a delivery that was pitched on perfect length and deviated enough to kiss his outside edge as Pant completed the formalities diving to his right ending a 62-run stand.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's dip in form during this World Test Championship cycle is a major cause of concern for the hosts.

Smith, in fact, did away with his trigger movement towards the off-stump. knowing fully well that he could be a leg-before candidate whenever Indian bowlers attack the stumps on a pitch with variable bounce.

Advertisment

Head, who got a beauty from Harshit Rana in the first innings, knew that survival wasn't an option on a deteriorating track and he didn't let the loose balls go unpunished as anything pitched up was driven and the short ones were cut disdainfully.

His fifty came with a perfect ramp over the keeper's head and he needed only 63 balls to achieve that feat.