Day 4 Tea scoreboard: 2nd Test, India vs Bangladesh,

Kanpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Monday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: Zakir Hasan c Jaiswal b Akash Deep 0 Shadman Islam lbw b Akash Deep 24 Mominul Haque not out 107 Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 31 Mushfiqur Rahim b Bumrah 11 Litton Das c Sharma b Mohammed Siraj 13 Shakib Al Hasan c Mohammed Siraj b Ashwin 9 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 20 Taijul Islam b Bumrah 5 Hasan Mahmud lbw b Mohammed Siraj 1 Khaled Ahmed c & b Jadeja 0 Extras: (B-4 LB-6 NB-2) 12 Total: (All out in 74.2 overs) 233 Fall of wickets: 1/26 2/29 3/80 4/112 5/148 6/170 7/224 8/230 9/231 10/233 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 18-7-50-3, Mohammed Siraj 17-2-57-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-1-45-2, Akash Deep 15-6-43-2, Ravindra Jadeja 9.2-0-28-1.

India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal b Hasan Mahmud 72 Rohit Sharma b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 23 Shubman Gill not out 37 Rishabh Pant not out 4 Extras: (B-1 NB-1) 2 Total: (For 2 wickets in 16 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1/55 2/127 Bowling: Hasan Mahmud 5-0-51-1, Khaled Ahmed 1-0-16-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-0-38-1, Taijul Islam 3-0-20-0, Shakib Al Hasan 2-0-12-0. PTI PDS PDS PDS