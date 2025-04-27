DC captain Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against MI

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant was on Sunday fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team's 54-run loss to Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here.

"As this was his team’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs," the IPL said in a release.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser." Mumbai Indians scored 215 for 7 and then bowled out LSG for 161 to record their fifth consecutive victory in the IPL. PTI ATK PDS PDS