DC pacer Rasikh Salam reprimanded

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Delhi Capitals pacer Rasikh Salam Dar has been reprimanded for going overboard with his celebration after taking a wicket during their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here.

Advertisment

In the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, which the Capitals won by four runs, the 24-year-old committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which deals with "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player".

"Dar committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL said in a statement on Thursday.

Rasikh shone with the ball in DC's narrow win on Wednesday night, finishing with figures of 3/44 from four overs, taking the important wickets of B Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan and R Sai Kishore.

The player from Jammu and Kashmir, who has played only two first-class and seven List A matches so far in his competitive career that began in 2018, was entrusted with the responsibility to bowl the 19th over with GT requiring 37 from 12 balls.

He conceded 18 runs in the penultimate bowler, but took the key wicket of Sai Kishore with an inswinging yorker to peg the Titans back. PTI AH AH KHS KHS