DC score 162/8 against RCB in IPL

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Delhi Capitals posted 162 for right against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Put in to bat, KL Rahul top-scored with a 39-ball 41 but DC lost wickets in regular intervals before Tristan Stubbs' 18-ball 34 lifted them to a competitive total.

Bhuveshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36) snapped three and two wickets respectively.

Krunal Pandya (1/28) and Yash Dayal (1/42) accounted for one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 162 for 8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 41; Bhuveshwar Kumar 3/33). PTI ATK ATK PDS PDS