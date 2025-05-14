DC signs Mustafizur Rahman as Jake-Fraser's replacement

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Delhi Capitals on Wednesday signed Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Australian batter Jake-Fraser McGurk, who will not rejoin the team for the remainder of Indian Premier League after returning home due to the ongoing India-Pakistan hostilities.

Fraser-McGurk's release won't hurt DC as he was dropped after the first six games in which he tallied only 55 runs. Also, if Mitchell Starc doesn't come, as is widely anticipated, then Mustafizur's left-arm seam bowling, with expertise in death overs, would come in handy.

"The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2025 season," the franchise stated in a release.

McGurk and a host of other foreign players had returned to their respective countries due to the military showdown between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mustafizur, who made his IPL debut in 2016, previously represented the Delhi Capitals during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In 2022, he picked up eight wickets in eight matches with an economy of 7.62 and in the following season, he played two matches for Delhi Capitals.

Over the course of his IPL career, the 29-year-old has played 38 matches, claiming 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84.

He has also turned out for multiple franchises in the league, forming a reputation of bowling effectively in all phases of an innings.

With 132 wickets in 106 T20Is for Bangladesh, Mustafizur has established himself as one of the leading left-arm pacers in white-ball cricket.

Across all T20 competitions in the domestic circuit and globally, he has taken 351 wickets in 281 matches.

Meanwhile, veteran South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock has confirmed his availability and will rejoin the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in Bengaluru for their next IPL game, as per an ESPNCricinfo report.