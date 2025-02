DC win toss, elect to bowl against UP Warriorz

Vadodara, Feb 19 (PTI) Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here on Wednesday.

DC made one change with Niki Prasad replacing Radha Yadav.

UP Warriorz made two changes, bringing in Chinelle Henry and Rajeshwari Gayakwad in place of Alana King and Saima Thakor.

The Teams: Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani.

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.