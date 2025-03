DC win toss, opt to bowl against MI in WPL final

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the final of Women's Premier League here on Saturday.

DC made one change from their last match playing XI, with Nallapureddy Charani coming in for Titas Sadhu.

MI are unchanged.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Nallapureddy Charani.