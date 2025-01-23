Advertisment
DCCI felicitates Indian disabled cricket team for winning PD C'ship in Lanka

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and accessibility organisation Svayam on Thursday felicitated the country's team for winning the recently-concluded Physical Disabled Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka.

At a function of DCCI, organised in the presence of its joint secretary Abhay Pratap, founder-chairperson of Svayam Sminu Jindal, the team was honoured for its stellar performance in the PD Championship Trophy 2025.

Svayam announced a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh. PTI SSC SSC AH AH

